T’ganu govt sets RM2,000 bonus for civil servants

KUALA TERENGGANU: The Terengganu government has set a bonus of RM2,000 for all state civil servants this year.

State Secretary Datuk Seri Tengku Farok Hussin Tengku Abdul Jalil (pix) said the amount was determined to be in line with the bonus announced by the Federal government.

“I know a lot of people are waiting for the bonus... we have made a decision. As the Menteri Besar said...it (bonus) is administrative.

“(So) if we follow the administration, we will follow the RM2,000 recommended by the Federal government. It’s (amount is) set..so let’s wait for it..sometime around the end of February or before, as suggested by the Federal government,“ he said at the launching ceremony of the Central Database Hub (PADU) Day with Terengganu Civil Servants at Wisma Darul Iman today.

Also present were Terengganu Department of Statistics Malaysia (DOSM) director Marlini Sahul Hamid and Terengganu State Information Department director Sait Yaman.

Meanwhile, Tengku Farok Hussin urged all civil servants to register themselves on PADU promptly to ensure everyone benefits from the government’s provisions.

According to him, as per the information received from Terengganu DOSM, more than 2,000 out of 14,457 state civil servants have registered with PADU as of today.

“The state government will monitor the performance of updating information in PADU by more than 14,000 state civil servants. This is to ensure that no one is left out and everyone remains on the government’s radar.

“The updating of data in the PADU system also needs to be done to get an overview of the current status of the people for the government to improve the mechanism for determining target groups,“ he said. -Bernama