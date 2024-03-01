Taman Warisan landslide: Phase two piling work 50% complete - Police

KUALA LUMPUR: Phase two of the sheet piling work in the drain area near the landslide location at Jalan Wawasan 3/9 Taman Wawasan is now 50 per cent complete.

Serdang district police chief ACP A Anbalagan said that 590 sheet piles, including 375 in the phase one area, have been installed to help stop any soil movement.

“The estimated time of completion by the contractor is two weeks, depending on current weather conditions,” he told Bernama today.

Even though it has been raining frequently in the past few days, there has been no soil movement reported in the area.

The landslide that occurred on Dec 16 forced 29 residents from nine terrace houses in Taman Wawasan Puchong to evacuate due to safety concerns.–Bernama