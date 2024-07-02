Tanah Merah police identify 24 illegal bases along Malaysia-Thailand border

TANAH MERAH: The Tanah Merah district police headquarters has identified 24 bases involved in illegal activities along the Malaysia-Thailand border near the area.

District police chief Supt Mohd Haki Hasbullah (pix) said of the total, 10 illegal bases along the Sungai Golok were active and involved in smuggling activities.

“We will strictly control the illegal bases to curb smuggling, especially the trafficking of illegal immigrants and drugs.

“We have a border area of 18 kilometres stretching from Lalang Pepuyu to Ayer Lanas,“ he told reporters when met here today.

Elaborating further, Mohd Haki said all these illegal bases are under the jurisdiction of the Lalang Pepuyu, Nibong and Bukit Bunga police stations.

He also said personnel on duty will conduct surveillance through regular patrols to ensure that there are no illegal elements or activities in the country.

“We (IPD Tanah Merah) focus on cross-border criminal activities that can have a negative impact on national security,“ he added. -Bernama