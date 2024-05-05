Targeted subsidy: Do not speculate, wait for official announcement - KPDN

KOTA BHARU: All parties have been told not to speculate on the targeted subsidy programme but to wait for the official announcement by the government, said Deputy Minister of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) Fuziah Salleh.

She said so far, no announcement has been made regarding the matter, thus denying foreign media reports that the government has decided to announce the increase in fuel prices.

“The announcement should be made by the government itself and not let the foreign media get ahead of it. Regardless, we are implementing several mechanisms to prepare ourselves so when the targeting programme is implemented we will be ready.

“Among them is providing lorry vehicle fleet card facilities to enjoy the diesel subsidy when the programme is launched. Now we are actively registering companies so that they can get the subsidy,“ she told reporters at the Aidilfitri Celebration at KPDN Kelantan, here, today.

Yesterday, Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil said today that the Cabinet has not discussed the increase in petrol and diesel prices.

Fahmi, who is also the spokesman of the Unity Government, denied foreign media reports that the government had decided to announce the increase in fuel prices.

Meanwhile, commenting on the salary increase for civil servants which will allow the price of goods to rise, Fuziah said KPDN will monitor and control every day to ensure that no traders take advantage.

Fuziah said that KPDN will not hesitate to take action against profiteering traders and a notice would be issued if the price charged was unreasonable.

Besides, a total of 29,941 premises inspections were carried out by the Kelantan KPDN from January to May 4 with 296 cases recorded, and the highest cases involving the Control of Supplies Act 1961 amounting to 191 cases,

She said out of that number, a total of 109 people were arrested for various offences with a total value of RM2.6 million.

“Congratulations to Kelantan KPDN for being very active in enforcement. We admit that the effort to curb the smuggling of controlled goods is quite difficult in the state with the condition of the Golok river which is getting shallower, but cooperation with other enforcement agencies will help launch the effort,“ she said.

She said the existence of the Malaysian Border Control and Protection Agency will further strengthen the integrated operations carried out.