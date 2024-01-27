Teen raped by father brought to crime scene as police look for new evidence

REMBAU: The teenage girl who was reportedly raped by her birth father in Kendong here was brought to the crime scene yesterday as police looked for new evidence.

Rembau district police chief DSP Hazri Mohamad said the victim, 17, had been treated at Tuanku Ampuan Najihah Hospital in Kuala Pilah and was now under the care of the Social Welfare Department.

He said that the remand period for rape suspect, 47, which was due to end today, will be extended and the police are seeking for four days to allow for further investigation.

“When we are done, we will hand the investigation paper to the public prosecutors for further action. We have taken the victim from the hospital for a while to the crime scene.

“The victim is still traumatised. She had previously stayed with her grandmother since she was four and moved to her father’s house in June 2022,” he told reporters in Pekan Kota here today.

Media outlets reported previously that the suspect had been arrested for allegedly beating and kicking the victim after she informed the suspect’s girlfriend about the rape.

Hazri said that the case is being investigated under Section 324 of the Penal Code for deliberately causing injuries, Section 18(A) of the Domestic Violence Act 1995 and Section 376(B) of the Penal Code. - Bernama