PETALING JAYA: A teenager pled guilty in the Magistrate Court in Tampin today to raping his younger sister in Gemas, Negeri Sembilan last February.

Harian Metro reported that the 17-year-old confessed to his crime as soon as the charge was read in front of Magistrate Kartini Kasran.

According to the charge, he was found sexually assaulting his 14-year-old sister at 4pm on Feb 6.

The relationship is not permitted under the law, religious law, customs, and practices applicable for the accused to marry them, as quoted from the report.

The accused was not represented by a lawyer while the prosecution of the case was handled by Deputy Public Prosecutor Muhammad Amirul Noor Hashimi.

The court allowed bail as much as RM1,000, with one guarantor being one of the parents.

The date for the re-mentioning of the case has been set for May 27 by the court for the morality report before imposing the sentence.

The accused has committed an offense punishable under Section 376 (3) of the Penal Code which carries a jail sentence of no less than eight months and not exceeding 30 years and shall be whipped no less than 10 times, if found guilty.

