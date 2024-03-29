Father pleads guilty to rape, outraging modesty of teenage daugther

IPOH: An unemployed man pleaded guilty at the Sessions Court here today for raping and outraging the modesty of his teenage daughter.

Judge Norita Mohd Ardani set April 17 for sentencing of the 38-year-old man, who has six children.

He was charged under Section 376 (3) of the Penal Code with raping the 19-year-old victim at a house in Batu Gajah between 10 am and midnight last February.

He faced up to 30 years in jail and whipping for the offence.

The man was also charged under Section 354 of the same law with using criminal force to outrage the modesty of the girl at the same location at about 8.30 am last March 20.

He could face up to 10 years in jail, a fine, whipping, or any of the two punishments for the offence.

The accused could also be placed under police surveillance for up to three years after serving his punishment.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Qurratu'aini Khalifah prosecuted while the accused was unrepresented. -Bernama