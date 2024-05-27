PETALING JAYA: Several parts of the Klang, Shah Alam and Petaling districts in Selangor are facing water cuts after a pipe burst at Jalan Budiman, Section 22 in Shah Alam.

According to their social media page, the unscheduled water supply disruption began on May 26 (Sunday) at 6pm.

“Water supply will be distributed to consumers in stages when the repair works are completed and the main water supply distribution system has been stabilised,” said Air Selangor in a statement.

In a recent update, the water supply has since commenced distribution in stages to consumers’ premises and is expected to be fully restored by 6am, May 28 (Tuesday).