KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) today remanded a married couple and a company director suspected of submitting claims containing false details related to the misappropriation of approximately RM8.4 million in company funds.

According to sources, the Johor Bahru Magistrate’s Court in Johor this morning granted the MACC’s request for a four-day remand order until Saturday (March 22).

The sources said that the three suspects, two men and a woman, aged 30 to 60s, were arrested between 3 pm and 11 pm yesterday while giving their statements at the Johor MACC.

“All the suspects are believed to have committed the offence between April and October of 2018.

“Preliminary investigations found that the three suspects, each a director and consultant of the company, allegedly conspired to submit falsified documents to withdraw about RM8.4 million in company funds,” the sources said.

Meanwhile, MACC senior director of Investigations Datuk Zainul Darus confirmed the arrests and said the case is being investigated under Section 18 of the MACC Act 2009.

He added that another suspect has been released on MACC bail.