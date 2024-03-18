Tengku Zafrul: Simaero plans to open training centre in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR: Simaero, a global provider of flight simulators for airlines, training organisations and commercial pilots, plans to expand its operations in the Asia Pacific market by opening a training centre in Malaysia.

Minister of Investment, Trade and Industry (MITI), Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz (pix) said over the next five years, the global demand for pilots will increase to 600,000, half of which will be for Asia.

“When this training centre opens in Malaysia, not only will Malaysian pilots no longer have to go to Paris, but we can also attract pilots from the entire Asia Pacific region to undertake their training in Malaysia,“ he said.

Tengku Zafrul said this in a post on Instagram today after trying out the Microsoft Flight Simulator facility at the Simaero Paris Training Centre in France.

He said the centre offered flight simulators for various types of aircraft, including Airbus, Boeing, ATR, and light aircraft such as Beech and Fokker.

“All pilots need training. Therefore, there is a high demand for (such) training centres,“ he said. -Bernama