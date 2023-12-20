Teo Nie Ching: Requirements for media pass need review

KUALA LUMPUR: The requirements for obtaining Information Department (JaPen) media accreditation need to be reviewed as currently, some segments of the media seem to be partisan, which is against the principle of fairness and impartiality.

Deputy Minister of Communications Teo Nie Ching (pix) said this need is among several improvement suggestions that were raised in the session on the Formulation of the Malaysian Journalism Code of Ethics (EKM 2024) and Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) for JaPen media accreditation cards yesterday.

She said the session, attended by various representatives from the Communications Ministry and academics from Universiti Sains Malaysia and Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia, aimed to launch JaPen’s efforts to produce an official document as a reference for all media organisations in reporting.

“The EKM 1989 indeed needs to be reviewed considering its formation was almost 34 years ago, in line with the changes in technology and the current digital age.

“It also aligns with the MADANI Government’s desire to eliminate the spread of fake news and misinformation to ensure the quality of news delivery,” she said in a statement on Facebook today.

Teo also expressed confidence that the formation of the Malaysian Media Council (MMM) Bill presented at the first session of Parliament in 2024 can ensure more quality and responsible media reporting. -Bernama