Terengganu organisation GM detained for approving false claims

KUALA TERENGGANU: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) arrested a general manager of an organisation in Terengganu for allegedly abusing his position by approving payment claims for the purchase of nets and insecticides in which he had an interest in the purchase.

Sources said in an operation carried out by Terengganu MACC, it was found that the man was suspected of using his wife to submit fake company invoices and had been doing so since 2018.

The suspect, who is in his early 50s, was arrested at his office in Terengganu today and will be brought to the Kuala Terengganu Magistrate’s Court tomorrow for a remand application.

Meanwhile, Terengganu MACC director Hazrul Shazreen Abd Yazid when contacted confirmed the arrest and said the case was investigated under Section 23 (1) of the MACC Act 2009 and a comprehensive investigation would be carried out.​ -Bernama