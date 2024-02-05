Terengganu records five cases of heatstroke, heat exhaustion

KUALA TERENGGANU: Three cases of heatstroke and two of heat exhaustion have been reported in Terengganu as of April this year.

Terengganu Health Department (JKNT) director Datuk Dr Kasemani Embong said these cases involved five individuals from the high-risk group comprising schoolchildren, East Coast Rail Link (ECRL) workers, military personnel and senior citizens.

She said so far no case of death due to the hot weather has been recorded, and various efforts are being taken to make people aware of the dangers of the hot weather and heatstroke.

“According to the Malaysian Meteorological Department (MET), the districts of Besut, Setiu, Dungun and Kemaman are at Level 1 which is the alert level experienced for maximum temperatures of between 35°C and 37°C for three consecutive days, while the districts of Hulu Terengganu, Marang, Kuala Terengganu and Kuala Nerus recorded daily maximum temperatures of between 32°C and 34°C.

“Due to this, JKNT advises the public especially those in the high-risk group such as the elderly, school students, pregnant women, babies, patients with chronic illnesses, and workers on duty outside to always be vigilant and take appropriate health measures,“ she said when met at the JKNT’s Aidilfitri get-together here today.

In another development, Dr Kasemani said four patients, who were hospitalised due to food poisoning on April 28, have been discharged after making a full recovery.

However, the JKNT is still investigating the cause of the incident and if there are others who had food poisoning.

“Five patients who experienced diarrhoea and vomitting are suspected to have eaten kuih ketayap bought at Pasar Bukit Payong (in Marang).”

“Four of these patients were admitted into the Sultanah Nur Zahirah Hospital (HSNZ) whereas one was given outpatient treatment at Klinik Kesihatan Bukit Payong,“ she said, adding that food samples were taken at the premises.