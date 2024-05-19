Teresa Kok receives death threat via mailed letter with two bullets

PETALING JAYA: DAP’s Seputeh MP Teresa Kok has received a death threat through a letter sent to her house along with two bullets.
In a Facebook post, today the veteran lawmaker said she found the letter which contained the bullets inside her mailbox yesterday night, and subsequently lodged a report with the police at the Petaling police station.
“I was checking my mailbox at my residence last night and I found an envelope with something heavy in it.
“When I opened it, I saw two bullets and a piece of paper.
“Written on it were the words ‘C*b*ilu Cina?!!! Lu Akan Mati!!! TUNGGU!!!’,” she stated in her post.
She further expressed her bewilderment over why she had received such a threatening letter.
Thanking the police for their swift action, Kok also mentioned they have since inspected the mailbox.
As of press time, the police have yet to issue a statement regarding the incident.