Unity and loyalty key to UMNO revival ahead of GE16

GEORGE TOWN: UMNO members need to maintain unity and loyalty to the party ahead of the 16th general election (GE16) that will determine the political future of the country, UMNO vice-president Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin.

Unity and loyalty to the party when faced with current challenges forms the core to rejuvenating UMNO so that the party can be strong as it was previously, he added.

“We need to ensure we are always in a situation to maintain unity and the welfare of our party,” he said during his speech officiating the Bukit Gelugor UMNO Division delegates’ meeting here today.

He also reminded members to accept the reality that no political party could be dominant on its own as before, so UMNO required solid support from its coalition partners in Barisan Nasional (BN) to face GE16.

Meanwhile, in KOTA TINGGI, Johor, UMNO Supreme Council member Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid urged party members to not be complacent but to work hard to defend all seats won in the last general election and to seize seats back from their rivals.

“We cannot be complacent, we can’t fantasise if we want to win the election. Victory doesn’t come from false hope, it needs effort and strategy.

“We need to ensure existing Parliament and state seats remain ours, and at the same time look for ways to add other seats,” the Kedah UMNO chairman said during his speech officiating the Pengerang UMNO Division delegates’ meeting here today.

Mahdzir urged UMNO members and supporters to not be easily deceived by fake news and slander but to rely on facts and to look for truth in the current challenging political landscape.

He cited the spread of slanderous news that could erode public confidence in UMNO leadership as one of the biggest challenges faced by the party. – Bernama