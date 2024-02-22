TH contributes RM1 mln to assist needy individuals with hearing impairment

KAJANG: Tabung Haji (TH) today contributed RM1 million to the Mobile Hearing Centre Programme, aimed at assisting unfortunate individuals with hearing impairment.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs), Datuk Dr. Mohd Na’im Mokhtar, said that the first-ever collaboration with Yayasan Pelangi Malaysia (YAPEL) that encompasses three main aspects - the establishment of the Mobile Hearing Centre, screening programmes and provision of hearing aids - for Asnaf.

He added that the Mobile Hearing Centre commenced its outreach tours last year and aims to conduct at least 500 free screenings per month or 6,000 screenings annually.

“I hope that with the availability of the Mobile Hearing Centre, the targeted group will be reached, providing them with the opportunity to undergo free hearing check-ups by specialists.

“This initiative will not only provide comfort but also assist in improving their quality of life, God willing,“ he said during the launch of the Mobile Hearing Centre at the Rumah Pengasih Warga Prihatin (RPWP) Complex, Sungai Ramal Dalam, today.

During the event, TH handed over a vehicle as the Mobile Hearing Centre, complete with two soundproof rooms, hearing screening devices such as audiometers, hearing aids and counseling services to assist unfortunate individuals.

The audiometric vehicle has begun operating in the Klang Valley and Selangor areas and plans to traverse the entire Peninsula Malaysia, especially in rural and interior areas.

Meanwhile, Mohd Na’im urged religious agencies and other corporate bodies in Malaysia to also implement similar noble initiatives and various other health programmes to assist those in need throughout the country.

TH’s Group Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Syed Hamadah Syed Othman, said in a statement today that they will continue such efforts to assist more vulnerable groups, the poor, and the unfortunate, aiming to ease the burden and pressure due to rising cost of living.-Bernama