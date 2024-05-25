Three die, six injured in accident on West Coast Expressway

IPOH: Three people were killed and six injured in a three-vehicle pile-up at KM262.5 of the West Coast Expressway (WCE) in Sabak Bernam heading towards Changkat Jering in Taiping last night.

Taiping police chief ACP Mohamad Nasir Ismail said the dead, aged between 36 and 73, included a married couple.

He said the accident at about 10.30 pm involved a Perodua Bezza, a Honda Civic and a lorry on an unlit stretch of the highway.

The Perodua Bezza rammed into the back of the lorry on the left lane and the Honda Civic coming from behind then crashed into the two vehicles.

“The Perodua Bezza driver and his wife died on the spot while their three children were injured, two of them seriously.

“The woman driver of the Honda Civic fractured her left leg and right hand while her mother-in-law died at the scene. Two child passengers in the car were not injured,” he said in a statement today.

He said the bodies and those injured were sent to Hospital Taiping.

The lorry driver and attendant escaped unhurt.

Police are investigating the case under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.