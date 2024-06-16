$!Taiwan Excellence Wanderland pop-up store at One Utama

“Thanks to the strong trade relations, many Taiwanese brands are participating in this event for the first time. They hope to use this opportunity to introduce their brands and find potential agents and distributors to officially enter the Malaysian market.”

Last year, the total bilateral trade between Taiwan and Malaysia reached US$24.857 billion. “As of September 2023, Taiwan’s investment in Malaysia amounted to US$600 million, making Taiwan the eighth largest investor in Malaysia.

Deputy representative of Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Malaysia, James Buu, emphasised the close economic and trade relations between Taiwan and Malaysia during his speech.

This year, 32 Taiwanese brands are participating, showcasing a total of 60 premium products, a 2.5-time increase compared to last year, highlighting the importance Taiwanese brands place on the Malaysian market.

The Taiwan Excellence Wanderland Pop-Up Store 2024 aims to provide the public with an interactive and entertaining environment to closely experience and understand the innovative and high-quality products made in Taiwan.

It was jointly presented by The International Trade Administration (TITA), of the Taiwanese Ministry of Economic Affairs, and the Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA) at the shopping centre's centre court concourse on the ground floor.

THE “Taiwan Excellence Wanderland Pop-Up Store 2024” arrived at One Utama Shopping Centre on June 13, led by five adorable mascots, the “Taiwan Excellence” Fu bears.

Showcasing AI and green sustainability market

Smart technology AI and green sustainability are two major development trends in modern society. With Malaysia's rapid economic development, there is a growing demand for smart living and eco-friendly products.

The Malaysian government also emphasised sustainability and green technology in the 2023 and 2024 budgets, including extending green technology investment tax incentives and improving green technology financing schemes. Companies are encouraged to invest in sustainable development.

Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Malaysia economic division director James Chang mentioned in his speech that TITA and TAITRA will launch the “Go Green with Taiwan” campaign this year.

“We welcome Malaysians to submit proposals on environmental or economic sustainability using Taiwanese products. The best three proposals will have the opportunity to collaborate with Taiwanese companies, promoting bilateral cooperation and ensuring a better future for the next generation.”

Among the participating brands at the Taiwan Excellence Wanderland Pop-Up Store 2024 are many products focusing on smart AI and green technology.

Examples include ADATA's PCR eco-friendly External Hard Drives, Aspire Vero Eco-Friendly Green PC, Atunas All Love Eco-Circular Shirts Collection and Oceanwave Eco-friendly Bodyguard.

The smart technology sector features IPEVO's and AVer's smart conferencing products, and Chimei Motor's AI DSM Digital Side View Monitoring System. These products reflect Taiwan's excellence in innovation, design, quality, intelligence and pursuit of green sustainability.

Chang added: “Introducing and promoting AI and green sustainability products can not only improve people’s quality of life but also promote sustainable development, achieving a win-win situation for environmental protection and economic growth.”

Furthermore, aligning with the concept of green sustainability, the Taiwan Excellence Wanderland Pop-Up Store 2024 collaborated with the students and teachers of Passion Maker Academy to create 70 approximately one-foot-tall papier-mache Fu bears using eco-friendly paper and home-made glue.

The bears were hand-painted by refugee school students, emphasising that every child is unique.

Anyone can own the Fu bear with a RM50 donation. All proceeds will be donated to the Spastic Children's Association of Selangor & Federal Territory (SCAS & FT) to support their operational fund.

Exciting activities to celebrate Father's Day

The Taiwan Excellence Wanderland Pop-Up Store 2024, which has a joyful atmosphere with colorful decorations is the perfect place for family fun and interaction this Father's Day.

Today and tomorrow (June 17), the Taiwan Excellence Wanderland Pop-Up Store 2024 has arranged some exciting interactive activities, where the public can participate in various fun games and activities, with opportunities to win great prizes.

Event highlights:

1. Celebrity Meet and Greet

Local radio announcer Wayne Phoo and artiste Thomas Kok, who attended the opening ceremony, will be present at different times during the exhibition to recommend their favorite Taiwan Excellence products and interact with the public with giveaways.

Phoo will be available today (June 16), at 12pm-1pm, while Kok will also be available today, at 2pm-3pm.

2. ”Taiwan Excellence Fu Bear” Flash Mob (June 17, 12.30pm and 5.30pm)

The “Taiwan Excellence Fu Bears” will act as “Wanderland” ambassadors, representing the four main exhibition categories: Electronics & Communication, Sports & Leisure, Lifestyle & Wellbeing, and Home & Living. They will bring adorable flash mob dance performances every 12.30pm and 5.30pm, interacting with the public and sharing joyful moments.

3. Product sharing sessions (June 16-17, 1pm-2pm and 6pm-7pm)

Different brand exhibitors will share their showcased products at different times and have designed many interesting interactive sessions, giving everyone the chance to try the products and win small gifts.