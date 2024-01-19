Three, including two minors, charged with deceiving woman

ALOR GAJAH: Three individuals, including two minors, pleaded not guilty at the Alor Gajah Magistrate’s Court here today to a charge of deceiving a woman last year.

Azri Zulhusni Nodin, 29, and the two boys, aged 17 and 15, are charged with deceiving Noor Aishah Mohamad, 58, into handing over a sum of RM25,000 through the 17-year-old teenager for the purpose of releasing a non-existent detainee.

The offence was allegedly committed at the Masjid Tanah town at around 11 am on Nov 29, 2023.

The charge was framed under Section 420 of the Penal Code, read together with Section 109 of the same act, which provides imprisonment for up to 10 years and with whipping and shall also be liable to a fine if found guilty.

Magistrate Nurul Bahiyah Kamaluddin allowed bail at RM6,000 for Azri Zulhusni and RM1,500 each for the teenagers.

The court also set Feb 19 for mention and the appointment of lawyers.-Bernama