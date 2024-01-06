Three ‘mat rempit’ held for ‘Superman’ stunt in Butterworth

BUTTERWORTH: Brazenly night-racing with the ‘Superman stunt’ led to three bikers being arrested by Penang police in the operation codenamed ‘Op Samseng Jalanan’ conducted on the Butterworth Outer Ring Road (BORR) here early today.

Penang police in a post on Facebook stated that three motorcyclists, all males aged 17 to 21, were being investigated under Section 42(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 for reckless riding.

“During the operation, police found a group of motorbikes racing each other, bikers lying straight on the seat like ‘Superman’ (in a flying position), zig-zagging and going against the traffic flow current which was downright dangerous to themselves and other road users.

“The operation was carried out by a police team from the Traffic Enforcement and Investigation Department (JSPT) of the Penang Police Contingent Headquarters from 1 am to 6 am in the hotspots where ‘mat rempit’ usually race,” said the dispatch.

In the operation, police also seized three motorcycles under Section 64 (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 and issued 21 summonses for various road offences.