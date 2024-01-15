Three men plead guilty to charges of falsifying documents to reduce luxury car duties

ALOR SETAR: Three men plead guilty at the Sessions Court here today to charges of using false documents to illegally reduce luxury car duties.

The accused, Mohd Noh Hussain, 47, Mohd Khairol Suberi, 36, and Fairul Ismazi Ishak, 46, entered their pleas after charges were read in front of Judge Rohatul Akmar Abdullah, who set sentencing for tomorrow.

Rohatul Akmar set bail at RM20,000 with one surety for Mohd Noh, RM10,000 bail with one surety for Mohd Khairol and RM5,000 bail with one surety for Fairul Ismazi.

Mohd Noh, a former warehouse manager, was charged with two alternate charges - using a falsified declaration dated May 6, 2014 and a falsified Customs form at the Langkawi district Customs Office, Tanjung Lembung Dock, in Langkawi on May 21, 2014 and June 1, 2021, while 10 other alternate charges involving false documents are being ‘taken into consideration’ (TIC) under Section 171A of the Criminal Procedure Code.

Meanwhile, Mohd Khairol, who works as a runner, faced two charges of using a falsified Customs form at the same location on April 27, 2021 as well as between April 21 and 22, 2021, while self-employed Fairul Ismazi was charged with using a falsified Customs form also at the same location on Nov 22, 2021.

The five charges were under Section 471 of the Penal Code, which is punishable with a maximum jail sentence of two years or fine or both under Section 465 of the same Act.

The prosecution was conducted by Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) deputy public prosecutors Mohamad Fadhly Mohd Zamry and Mohd Afif Ali while the accused were represented by lawyers Quah Chien Chieh and Mohd Hakim Hamran. -Bernama