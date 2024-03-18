Three policemen plead not guilty to corruption charges involving RM2,000 in Labuan

LABUAN: Three policemen pleaded not guilty at the Sessions Court here today to corruption charges amounting to RM2,000.

The first accused, Sahbudin Burhanudin, aged 41, and holding the rank of corporal, stands accused of soliciting RM500 from an individual as an inducement to not take action against a Person under Surveillance (OKP).

The alleged offence is said to have taken place in downtown Labuan in 2018.

The second and third accused, Muhamad Hazman Ramli, aged 31, a lance corporal, and Asrul Hisyam Ahmad, a corporal, were alleged to have conspired to accept RM1,500 from an individual as an inducement to not take action for an offence related to not being in possession of a driving licence and valid travel documents.

The alleged offence occurred near the town in 2022.

The charges against them were framed under Section 17(a) of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Act 2009, which carries a maximum penalty of imprisonment for up to 20 years and a fine of five times the value of the bribe or RM10,000, whichever is higher, if convicted.

In his ruling, Judge Jason Juga granted bail of RM10,000 for each accused, with RM2,000 to be deposited under local sureties.

Additionally, the accused were ordered to report to the nearest MACC office every two months and surrender their passports to the court.

The court set May 17 for mention of the case. -Bernama