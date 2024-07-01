Three schools in Johor closed tomorrow due to floods

JOHOR BAHRU: Three schools in this district will be closed starting tomorrow due to floods.

State Education, Information and Communications Committee chairman Norlizah Noh said in a brief statement that Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Kampung Maju Jaya, ⁠SK Bukit Mutiara and SK Sungai Tiram would be closed, adding that so far no Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) candidate has been stuck due to floods in the state.

“According to a statement by Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek on Jan 2, the Education Ministry also allows students affected by floods to wear ordinary clothing to school,” she said.

She also shared that 48,276 students in the state are expected to take the SPM exams with the oral test beginning today followed by the written exam till March 7, and will involve 364 examination centres, 4,205 invigilators, 900 volunteers and 112 area supervisors.

Meanwhile, 8,831 students will take the Sijil Tinggi Pelajaran Malaysia (STPM) exam in the state, expected to take place from Jan 22 to Feb 6, with 75 examination centres and 572 invigilators. - Bernama