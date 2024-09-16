WTT Champions Macao 2024 Presented by Galaxy Entertainment Group Has Successfully Concludes; Promoting the Cross-Sectoral Integration of “Tourism + Sports” and Fostering Sports Exchange in the Community

MACAU SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 16 September 2024 – “The WTT Champions Macao 2024 presented by Galaxy Entertainment Group” (WTT Champions Macao 2024) successfully concluded yesterday. Organized by the Sports Bureau of the Macao SAR Government, World Table Tennis (WTT), and Galaxy Entertainment Group (GEG), and co-organized by the Macau Table Tennis General Association, the tournament featured 32 of the world’s finest male and female table tennis players competing at their best. This marked the fifth consecutive time that GEG was involved in the WTT Champions Macao 2024 in Macau, further solidifying its role as a major organizer for the second time. Partnering once again with other organizers, GEG held an array of extended side activities. For instance, GEG invited youth champion table tennis players to participate in the “Double Celebrations - GEG Macau Special Olympics Inclusive Table Tennis Fun Day 2024”, invited members from local associations and members from various community groups to watch the matches on-site, hosted an autograph session at Galaxy Macau™, and set up the “Love Between Fairy and Devil” immersive VR interactive booth outside the competition venue to engage the local communities in the table tennis excitement, strengthen sports development in Macau, and promote the city’s unique cross-sectoral “tourism + sports” charm by blending leisure and entertainment elements.

As the first high-tier international table tennis tournament following the 2024 Paris Olympics, the seven-day WTT Champions Macao 2024 was held at the Macao East Asian Games Dome. After 62 intense matches, Mr. Lin Shidong and Ms. Sun Yingsha emerged as the champions of the men’s and women’s singles. Upon the tournament, distinguished guests presented awards to the champions and runners-up in both categories. Guests attending the award ceremony includes, Mr. Ho Iat Seng, Chief Executive of the Macau SAR; Mr. Liu Guoliang, WTT Board Chair, International Table Tennis Federation Deputy President and Chinese Table Tennis Association President; Ms. Ao Ieong U, Secretary for Social Affairs and Culture of the Macao SAR Government; Ms. Ho Ioc San, Chief of Office of the Secretary for Social Affairs and Culture of the Macao SAR Government; Mr. Wan Sucheng, Director-General of the Department of Publicity and Culture of the Liaison Office of the Central People’s Government in the Macao SAR; Mr. Gao Yuan, Director of the Department of Information and Public Diplomacy of the Commissioner’s Office of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People’s Republic of China in the Macao SAR; Mr. Steve Dainton, WTT Chief Executive Officer, ITTF Group Chief Executive Officer; Mr. Francis Lui, Vice Chairman of GEG; and Mr. Philip Cheng, Director of GEG.