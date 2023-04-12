Three warehouses destroyed in fire at Bukit Selambau

SUNGAI PETANI: Three warehouses designated for the storage of used copper metal and wires at a factory in Bukit Selambau near here were destroyed in a fire yesterday.

Kedah Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) assistant director (Operations) Wan Mohd Hamizi Wan Mohd Zin, said the fire was brought under control at 10.02 pm, and no one was injured.

“The fire broke out at about 8pm and three warehouses were affected.

“Rescue teams were mobilised to the scene and upon arrival there were firework-like explosions in the vicinity,” he said in a statement today.

A fire brigade from Amanjaya Fire and Rescue Station (BBP), along with teams from Sungai Petani, Kulim Hi-Tech, and Yan BBPs were deployed to the location.

Volunteer Fire and Rescue Teams (PBS) from various areas, including Bukit Selambau, Jeniang, Semeling, Bedong, Sik, Gurun, and Kota Sarang Semut, also provided assistance.

“The firefighting operation was segmented into four sectors but the fire was successfully contained, preventing its spread to the fourth sector,” he said adding that investigations into cause of the incident and the total losses were ongoing.–Bernama