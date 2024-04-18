TikTok to launch “TikTok Notes”, a photo-sharing platform like Instagram

PETALING JAYA: ByteDance has commenced the rollout of TikTok Notes to compete with Instagram, enabling users to share daily moments and creative snapshots through photo posts.

It aims to cater to those who prefer still visual content over TikTok’s usual video format.

The announcement, which was made by TikTokComms on X today, reveals that the feature is currently undergoing limited testing exclusively in Australia and Canada.

“We hope that the TikTok community will use TikTok Notes to continue sharing their moments through photo posts.

“Whether documenting adventures, expressing creativity, or simply sharing snapshots of one’s day, the TikTok Notes experience is designed for those who would like to share and engage through photo content,“ read the post.

According to r/Tiktokhelp on Reddit, some users have encountered a pop-up notification when sharing photo posts, indicating the forthcoming platform just over a week ago.

“TikTok Notes, a new app for photo posts, is coming soon! Your existing and future public TikTok photo posts on TikTok Notes,“ the screenshot read.

On the other hand, notes.tiktok.com is currently live on the web, where it showcases polaroid-style posts, reminiscent of Instagram’s format.

The feed layout features a two-column grid to accommodate multiple photos of different aspect ratios simultaneously on-screen, allowing users to include headlines above the captions for each post.

TechCrunch also reported that ByteDance is exploring a text-based platform akin to X (formerly Twitter) and Meta’s Threads, alongside their experimentation with 30-minute-long videos, similar to YouTube.

