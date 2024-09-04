TikTok, META urged to step up monitoring of harmful content

PUTRAJAYA: Social media platform providers Tiktok and META have been urged to step up their monitoring efforts following the surge in harmful online content.

In a joint statement today, the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) and the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) said that the matter was agreed upon in a meeting with the two platform providers at MCMC headquarters, Cyberjaya, yesterday, chaired by Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil.

The meeting is a concerted effort by the MCMC together with various departments and enforcement agencies to address the spread of content that touches on the sensitivity of the 3R (race, religion and royalty) issues.

The platform providers are also urged to effectively address 3R-related content by referring to platform guidelines and Malaysian laws.

“TikTok and Meta are urged to curb coordinated inauthentic behaviour, monitor and take immediate action on harmful content such as scams and illegal online gambling,” according to the statement.

According to MCMC statistics, there has been an increase in harmful content on social media and over-the-top (OTT) platforms.

For the first three months of this year alone, a total of 51,638 cases were referred to online platform providers for further action.

“This figure is higher than the 42,904 cases recorded throughout last year,” said the statement.

Other matters discussed in the meeting included improvements to online safety, especially the implementation of age verification measures that require users to be at least 13 years old to access social media platforms.

This is to safeguard children from being exposed to harmful content on social media platforms, according to the statement.

The meeting also discussed the effectiveness of algorithms that drive artificial intelligence and machine learning capabilities to detect 3R content, coordinated inauthentic behavior or any harmful content.

According to the statement, TikTok and Meta have been required to provide a comprehensive improvement plan and strategy, as agreed upon in the meeting.

Also present at the meeting were Deputy Communications Minister Teo Nie Ching, MCMC chairman TTan Sri Mohamad Salim Fateh Din and National Security director-general Datuk Raja Nushirwan Zainal Abidin.-Bernama