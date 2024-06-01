Tiong denies drinking alcohol, eating pork in office

KUALA LUMPUR: Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing (pix) has challenged those spreading allegations on WhatsApp that he consumed alcohol and ate pork in his office to come forward and meet him in person.

In a statement on Facebook, Tiong said he did not rule out the possibility of taking legal action to prevent such accusations from being made in the future.

“Baseless accusations like these must be strongly condemned. I have always respected all ethnic groups and religions in Malaysia, a multicultural country.

“It is evident that those deliberately tarnishing my image are attempting to stir racial tension,” he said.

Tiong also urged those responsible to reveal their identities if their claims were valid and reminded all quarters not to create racial conflicts and promote hatred for personal gain. -Bernama