TMM 2024: Package 24 offers up to 55% discounts

MELAKA: Tourists heading to Melaka can enjoy numerous special discounts for a variety of tourism products under Package 24 on the 24th of every month throughout the 2024 Visit Melaka Year (TMM 2024).

State Tourism, Heritage, Arts and Culture Exco, Datuk Abdul Razak Abdul Rahman, said Package 24 offers discounts of between 10 and 55 percent aimed at targeting 18.7 million visitors to Melaka for this year by offering them more choices.

“Package 24 was started this month engaging Melaka’s tourism players such as hotels, tourism services, and product operators. I have been informed that so far we have 20 industry players offering this special package.

“But I believe the number of participants will increase from time to time throughout the year. This is a great opportunity for them to promote their products and services,“ he said, here today.

He was speaking to reporters after the welcome reception for the passengers of the Seabourn Encore cruise liner at the Immigration, Customs, Quarantine and Security Complex (ICQS) jetty at the Melaka-Dumai International Ferry Terminal in Kota Laksamana.

Seabourn Encore sailed in from Singapore with 526 tourists onboard, mostly from Australia, Germany, and New Zealand, who disembarked in Melaka to take in its famous sights, particularly around Banda Hilir, before sailing on to Port Klang.

Abdul Razak said Melaka is a port-of-call for the cruise line and the state is targeting an estimated 50,000 foreign tourists from the cruises for TMM 2024.

He said so far the state government has collaborated with three luxury cruise line agents based abroad, offering them a variety of attractive tour packages through the Tourism Promotion Division.

“We were successful in attracting cruise ships to dock in Melaka last year, so we are confident of hitting the 50,000 tourist target this year.

“We will continue this promotion to draw more luxury cruise lines to make Melaka their port-of-call and hope to engage more of them from time to time,” he said. -Bernama