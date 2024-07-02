PETALING JAYA: In anticipation of Chinese New Year, the government has declared toll exemptions for Thursday and Friday, exclusive to personal vehicles, said Works minister, Alexander Nanta Linggi.

“This move aligns with the unity government’s commitment to safeguarding the welfare of citizens and easing their financial burdens,” he stated.

The toll exemptions are estimated to cost the government approximately RM42.99 million and will be applicable across all highways starting from 12:01 a.m. tomorrow until 11:59 p.m. the following day.

However, exemptions will not extend to tolls at the country’s borders, including the Sultan Iskandar Building and Tanjung Kupang toll plazas.

Nanta urged motorists to plan their travels in advance, adhere to travel time advisories from highway authorities and ensure sufficient balance in their Touch’n Go cards.

Travellers can also stay updated on highway traffic conditions through the Malaysian Highway Authority’s social media platforms.