Torrential rain from 4 pm, 11 locations in Johor Bahru hit by flash floods

JOHOR BAHRU: Torrential rain from 4 pm until 6.15 pm today caused flash floods at 11 locations around the city, with the Fire and Rescue Department saving two people trapped in their cars at Taman Molek.

According to the Johor Bahru City Council (MBJB) in a statement early tonight, the flooded locations were at Jalan Rosmerah Utama; Jalan Setia 10 and Setia Indah; Jalan Mutiara Emas Utama; Jalan Mohd Amin 7 and ⁠Jalan Setia 11, Setia Indah; Jalan Dato’ Sulaiman; Jalan Harmonium 24; Jalan Datin Halimah; Jalan Skudai; Jalan Tampoi and Kampung Ubi.

The local authority (PBT) said the MBJB Lightning Squad was immediately mobilised to control traffic, remove obstacles, check blocked water flow outlets and provide other assistance.

The rain eventually stopped at several locations around the city in late evening with flood waters starting to recede.

Earlier, at the height of the downpour when flood waters reached knee-high at Taman Molek at about 4.38 pm today, Operations Commander Senior Fire Officer (PBK) I (KUP) Sufian Mohamed Lis said two people were trapped in their cars in front of a petrol station.

“Personnel from the Johor Jaya Fire and Rescue Station (BBP) and an Emergency Service Assistance Unit (ERMS) van rushed to the scene after receiving a call to rescue a 17-year-old teenager in a BMW car and a 70-year-old woman in a Proton Saga car. -Bernama