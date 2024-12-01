Tourism Malaysia participates in the Netherlands’ largest travel fair

KUALA LUMPUR: Tourism Malaysia, through its office in The Hague, is participating in the 53rd Vakantiebeurs Holiday Fair, from Jan 10 to 14, at Utrecht, the Netherlands, to promote Malaysia as a premier holiday destination to the Dutch market.

Tourism Malaysia said that its participation at the Netherlands’ largest travel event, which draws over 60,000 visitors annually, is held in collaboration with co-exhibitors Sabah Tourism Board, Mike Bikes, and local tour operators, Pangea Travel and Reisbrigade.

“Focused on showcasing Malaysia’s commitment to ecotourism and sustainable tourism, Tourism Malaysia will present existing and new tourism products and destinations, emphasising the country’s rich biodiversity and vibrant local communities,” it said in a statement.

In addition, Malaysian food sampling and captivating cultural performances are being organised, to attract and engage visitors throughout the fair.

The agency said that the three highlighted niche tourism segments are Malaysia birdwatching packages, houseboat packages, and archaeotourism and geotourism packages, while featured destinations are Perlis, Endau-Rompin, and in collaboration with the Sabah Tourism Board, the Kinabalu UNESCO Global Geopark.

Tourism Malaysia said with a dedicated trade day and four consumer days, the fair provides an excellent platform for engaging with the local travel industry and inspiring consumers in their quest for the next holiday destination.

On the trade day, Tourism Malaysia’s booth was officiated by the Malaysian Ambassador to the Netherlands, Roseli Abdul, and attended by over 80 industry partners, including airlines, tour operators, travel agents, and travel media.

In his speech, Roseli said that, from January to October 2023, Malaysia received 58,014 tourists from the Netherlands and is confident in restoring Dutch tourist arrivals, the average length of stay, and spending in Malaysia, to pre-pandemic levels.–Bernama