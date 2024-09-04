Traffic congestions heading north, south, Smart Lanes activated at several locations

KUALA LUMPUR, April 9 (Bernama) -- Traffic flow on the main highways exiting the Klang Valley was congested this afternoon as many city folks began leaving for their hometowns to celebrate Hari Raya Aidilfitri, besides taking advantage of the free toll on all highways until 11.59 pm today.

A spokesperson from the Malaysian Highway Authority (LLM) said traffic flow towards the north was congested at the North-South Expressway (PLUS) from Bukit Lanjan to Rawang; Rawang Rest and Service Area to Bukit Beruntung; Bukit Tagar to Lembah Beringin; Tapah to Gopeng and Menora Tunnel to Kuala Kangsar.

“Four Smart Lanes have also been activated until 7 pm today for the northbound routes involving the Rawang Rest and Service Area to Sungai Buaya; Slim River to Sungkai; Gua Tempurung to Gopeng; and Bukit Tambun to Juru,” he told Bernama.

The spokesperson said congestion has also been reported for the southbound routes from Nilai to Bandar Ainsdale, Port Dickson South to Pedas Linggi and Kulai to Sedenak.

“Smart Lanes have also been activated at areas involving, among others, Nilai to the Seremban Rest and Service Area; Ayer Keroh to the Bemban Rest Area; and Kulai to Senai,” he said.

Traffic heading towards the East Coast is still under control and there is congestion only after the Gombak Toll Plaza until the Genting Sempah Tunnel.

“There is a 13-kilometre traffic snarl due to rain, in addition to an increased number of vehicles and uphill conditions at the location,” he said.