Traffic on several major highways building up, slow-moving this evening

KUALA LUMPUR: Traffic on several major highways is reported to be building up and slow-moving this evening as city dwellers are back at work after the long Christmas holiday.

As of 5 pm, a Malaysian Highway Authority (LLM) spokesman said congestion was reported to have occurred after the Sungai Besi Toll Plaza heading towards the city centre.

“At the Jalan Duta Toll Plaza, traffic flow is slow northbound as well as in both directions at the Sungai Besi Toll Plaza due to a higher volume of vehicles,” he told Bernama.

A PLUS update on its official X (formerly known as Twitter) account states that a stalled trailer on the North-South Expressway Central Link (ELITE) at kilometre (KM) 31.4 northbound from the Kuala Lumpur International Airport to Putrajaya has caused the left lane to be obstructed.

Traffic is also slow-moving northbound from Pedas/Linggi to Port Dickson (North) as well as from Slim River to Sungkai.

Meanwhile, traffic on the East Coast Expressway (LPT) is slow and there is a one km congestion before the Gombak Toll Plaza heading towards Kuala Lumpur. -Bernama