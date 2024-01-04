Tragic end for married couple planning to return to Sabah for Aidilfitri

SEREMBAN: A married couple were killed in a road accident while on their way to work in a factory in Senawang here this morning.

Aswan Sulaiman, 29, and his wife Nur Khairunnisya Samsudin, 23, who had been planning to return to their hometown in Sabah to celebrate Hari Raya Aidilfitri, were pronounced dead at the scene of the incident at Persiaran Forest Heights here after their motorcycle was involved in an accident with a car driven by a 19-year-old college student.

Nur Khairunisya’s father Samsudin Basirun, 52, said his youngest child wanted to pay a surprise visit to her husband’s family in Sabah, with their eight-month-old daughter, Aisy Najah, after more than a year of not going back to the village.

“I received a call from the police at 7.52 am to say that my daughter and son-in-law had been involved in an accident. I thought it was just an accident, but nearly fainted when told that they were no more,“ he told reporters when met at the Department of Forensic Medicine, Tuanku Ja’afar Hospital here today.

Sulaiman, a gardener, said the last time he saw the couple was for ‘sahur’ this morning at his house in Taman Pelangi, Sikamat here and both of them seemed reluctant to ‘leave’.

“We will look after their daughter. Fortunately, my granddaughter is close to my wife as she (my wife) takes care of the girl when my daugther and son-in-law go to work,“ he said.

Meanwhile, Seremban district police chief ACP Mohd Hatta Che Din said initial investigations found that the car, driven by the female student, was coming from the direction of Seremban Jaya and headed towards a college, and was waiting at the junction to turn to the right towards Persiaran Forest Heights 2.

“However, the couple’s motorcycle which was coming from the opposite direction hit the left side of the car,“ he said.

He said the husband and wife suffered severe head injuries and were pronounced dead at the scene of the accident, whereas the car driver was unhurt. The case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987

He urged any individual who has information about the incident to contact the investigating officer of the case, Inspector Tiew Chuan Jie at 014-9668399 or call at the nearest police station to assist in the investigation. -Bernama