Trespassing MenterI Besar’s residence: Police to submit investigation papers to DPP’s office tomorrow

SHAH ALAM: Investigation papers in connection with three media practitioners who had allegedly trespassed into the official residence of Selangor Menteri Besar, will be submitted to the Selangor Deputy Public Prosecutor’s (DPP) office today for further action.

Shah Alam district police chief ACP Mohd Iqbal Ibrahim said police were able to complete the investigations although the remand order against the three suspects was only for two days.

He said investigations were conducted under Section 447 of the Penal Code for criminal trespassing which provides imprisonment for up to three months or with a maximum fine of of RM1,000, or both, if found guilty.

“They were given police bail and investigations were completed within the given duration. Tomorrow we will hand the investigation papers to the Selangor DPP’s office,” he said.

Yesterday, Bernama reported that the Shah Alam Magistrate’s Court had issued a two-day remand order for the three suspects, aged between 31 and 35.

Earlier, a 29-second video went viral on social media showing three individuals, believed to be trespassing at the Selangor Menteri Besar’s official residence, in Section 7 here.–Bernama