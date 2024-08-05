Two civil servants remanded for alleged bribery involving truck inspection

LABUAN: Two civil servants from a local enforcement agency in Labuan have been remanded for four days by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) on suspicion of soliciting and accepting bribes of RM4,800 and RM15,000.

The suspects, aged 39 and 44, allegedly accepted bribes to refrain from inspecting a truck transporting wet food from Labuan to Menumbok, Sabah.

They were arrested at about 6.30pm yesterday (Tuesday) when they had their statements recorded at the Labuan MACC office.

Magistrate Kasyfurrahman Abang Ahmad granted the remand order, effective today until May 12.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the offences were committed between 2021 and 2022.

The bribes were allegedly an inducement to not carry out inspections on trucks owned by Syarikat FT Food PLT Labuan, carrying wet food from Labuan to Menumbok, Sabah.

Investigations are being conducted under Section 17(a) of the MACC Act 2009.