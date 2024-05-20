Two killed in crash while attempting to evade roadblock in Sandakan

SANDAKAN: Two men were killed and another man was seriously injured after their motorcycles collided while trying to evade a roadblock at Batu 16, Jalan Kuari 3, Gum Gum here, yesterday.

Sandakan District Police chief ACP Abdul Fuad Abdul Malek said the incident occurred at 5.30 pm when the two deceased, aged 22, and the seriously injured man, aged 24, were believed to have been engaged in illegal racing.

“During the operation, a group of motorcyclists attempted to flee, leading to three motorcycles colliding and resulting in a fatal accident. The case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987,“ he said when contacted by Bernama.

In the meantime, Abdul Fuad said the operation codenamed ‘Op Samseng Jalanan’ carried out by the Traffic Enforcement Investigation Division of the Sandakan District Police Headquarters from 3 pm to 2 am, also saw 60 motorcycles and 16 cars confiscated for various offences.

“In the operation, a total of 105 vehicles, including 30 cars and 75 motorcycles, were inspected. Out of those inspected, 31 summonses were issued for various offences such as exhaust modifications, driving without a licence, and lack of insurance coverage,“ he said.

He said 115 men and 12 women were also screened during the operation, resulting in five individuals being investigated under Section 15(1) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 after testing positive for ketamine and ganja.