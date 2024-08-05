PETALING JAYA: A recent survey shows that two in five Malaysians are willing to leave their workplace if they are made to work extra hours.

According to a survey by Randstad Malaysia, the trend of quitting due to heavy workload is prominent among the younger generation, namely Gen Z (49 per cent) and millennials (47 per cent), the New Straits Times reported.

In the study, it was said that two in five Malaysians have implemented certain life changes such as relocating or getting pets anticipating continued flexible working arrangements post-pandemic.

The study showed that 51% of Gen Z and 47% of millennials have made life changes.

Randstad Malaysia director Fahad Naeem explained that flexible working arrangements during the pandemic have shifted workers’ mindsets of working in an office, dwindling the appeal of long commutes and costly rent.

“As a result, job seekers are becoming more vocal about their expectations and are even rejecting higher-paying positions that require daily office attendance,“ he said.

The study also revealed that 86 per cent of respondents prefer working on-site or at the office at least three days a week despite the number of remote work options mushrooming.

14% of Malaysian respondents in the study prefer to work on site for less than two days a week.

Unfortunately, not every workplace in Malaysia can cater to these sorts of demands with one out of 10 respondents indicating that their workplaces have not implemented flexible work policies.

Furthermore, one out of two respondents said that their workplace has introduced mandatory five-day office work policies, making it only nine per cent of respondents able to work less than two days in the office.

Naeem added that flexible work arrangements can potentially improve employees’ work-life balance and enhance their autonomy as well as, as quoted from the report, present “several advantages for employers.”

“By offering these options, organisations can expand their talent pool to include individuals like persons with disabilities and caregivers.

This fosters equal opportunities, expands the workforce, elevates employee skills, and contributes to economic growth,” Naeem explained.