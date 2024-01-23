Two recycling company owners remanded seven days for bribing enforcer

SEREMBAN: Two reycling company owners have been remanded for seven days suspected of offering RM4,000 bribes to an enforcement officer in Negeri Sembilan, last year.

The remand order for the two men until Monday (Jan 29) was issued by Magistrate Nurul Saqinah Rosli after the application was made by Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) prosecuting officer Zainab Yahya at the Seremban Magistrate’s Court this morning.

The suspects were represented by a Legal Aid Bureau lawyer, Redzuan Hakim Sulaiman.

Meanwhile, state MACC director, Awgkok Ahmad Taufik Putra Awg Ismail confirmed MACC detained the two men, aged 40, yesterday when they turned up to give statement at the state MACC office here at about 4 pm.

Based on the investigation, both suspects were accused of the offence last year by sending the money online and via a cash deposit machine into the account of an enforcement officer as an inducement not to take action under the Solid Waste and Public Cleansing Management Act 2007 (Act 672).

Awgkok Ahmad said the case was invedtigated under Section 17 (b) of the MACC Act 2009. -Bernama