Two school students among three arrested for cheating, impersonating as police member

ALOR GAJAH: A 15-year-old student who devised a plan to swindle his mother of RM 25,000 will soon be charged in court.

Alor Gajah District Police Chief Supt Arshad Abu said the Form Three student came up with the idea to deceive his 58-year-old mother, who is a clinic assistant, with the help of two friends aged 29 and 17.

The student’s modus operandi was to go ‘missing’ from home for two days and then get his friends to call up his mother and inform her that he had been detained by Seremban police for a criminal offence.

The friends impersonated themselves as police officers to the student’s mother and ordered her to pay the sum to have her son released.

After paying the sum to the 29-year-old man, the student was ‘released’ and returned home on Nov 30.

Suspecting something amiss, the victim and her relative checked with the Seremban police on the so-called criminal offence, only to learn that there was no such offence involving her son.

It was then that the victim realised that her son and his two friends had cheated her and she decided to file a police report on Dec 2.

The case is being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code for cheating and all three will be charged at the Alor Gajah Magistrate's Court tomorrow.