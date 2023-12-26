Two teenagers found drowned in Kaiduan River, Papar

KOTA KINABALU: Two teenage boys were found drowned in the Kaiduan River, Papar, at 5.49 pm today.

The state Fire and Rescue Department assistant director of operations, Hamsa Isnurdini, said that the victims, identified as Maxemanual Jurus, 18, and Elvin Shane Surazal, 14, were believed to have drowned while bathing in the river.

“Papar Fire and Rescue Station received a call about the incident at 4.42 pm before rushing to the scene, which is 30 kilometres away,“ he said when contacted today.

Hamsa added that both victims were extracted from the river by members of the public and given preliminary first aid, including CPR. However, a medical officer confirmed their deaths at the scene.

He stated that Operations Commander Rozlan Osman reported that the Emergency Medical Rescue Service (EMRS) team and medical officers also provided CPR treatment, but the victims could not be saved.

The bodies were handed over to the police for further action. -Bernama