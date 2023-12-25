Two units of police quarters at Tanjung Malim Police Station destroyed in fire

IPOH: Two units of a police quarters at the Tanjung Malim Police Station in Tanjung Malim, were destroyed in a fire this afternoon but no human casualties were reported.

Perak Fire and Rescue Department deputy director (Operations) Sabarodzi Nor Ahmad said the two units involving Class A buildings measuring (30’x15’) each suffered 90 percent and 50 percent damages.

“There were no human casualties in the incident since the units were empty and the fire was brought under control at 3.15pm,“ he said in a statement today.

Sabarodzi said the department received an emergency call at about 2.28pm before fire fighters were deployed to the scene.

The cause of the fire and damages are being investigated.–Bernama