UKM launches MUIB innovation to help ACL patients recover quickly

KUALA LUMPUR: Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia’s (UKM) Faculty of Medicine has invented a durable brace known as the Modified UKM Internal Brace (MUIB), used for the replacement of an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) due to injuries from strenuous activities including sports.

Hospital Canselor Tuanku Muhriz orthopaedic specialist Profesor Madya Datuk Dr Badrul Akmal Hisham Md Yusoff said the innovation was sparked when he saw some patients, who had undergone ACL reconstruction surgery due to injuries, still not feeling stable following the insertion of the graft that was still not as strong as the original ACL or was loose.

“The process of proving this MUIB innovation (works) has actually been ongoing since 2018 via discussions, biomechanics studies, and observation of the results of surgery and rehabilitation of patients. So far more than 300 patients have undergone ACL/PCL (posterior cruciate ligament) reconstruction surgery using this innovation and they (patients) have recovered and returned to active sports.” he said.

“The difference in the preparation of durable braces this time is that we insert an Internal Brace into the brace which is usually used for surgery on ACL patients. This Internal Brace is able to provide elasticity to the brace and then it can strengthen and make the brace stronger and not loose. ”

He said this to reporters when met after the launching ceremony of the Modified UKM Internal Brace (MUIB) ACL/PCL Graft by UKM deputy vice-chancellor (Research and Innovation Affairs) Professor Datuk Dr Wan Kamal Mujani here on Tuesday (May 7).

Dr Badrul, who is a clinical lecturer at UKM’s Faculty of Medicine, said patients who use the new innovation are able to walk without using crutches as early as within four weeks compared to previously taking about two to three months.

“Among MUIB’s advantages when using an allograft tendon, that is a tendon obtained from an organ donor, is a faster rehabilitation process, no pain in the patient’s own hamstring muscle (after the tendon is taken to be prepared as an ACL graft), and the strength and function of the hamstring is preserved,“ he said

Additionally, he said with the use of the MUIB allograft that has been prepared in advance, the duration of the surgery is shorter, about 40 minutes only compared to if the autograft tendon is used.

“With this new innovation, it is able to give hope to any ACL patient especially to athletes and professionals, for them to return to action in their respective fields because we believe the MUIB helps to strengthen their movements again,“ he said.

He said the innovation had also been filed to be patented in Malaysia last December through the Intellectual Property Corporation of Malaysia (MyIPO) as a start and would then be patented internationally.

Celebrity Hun Haqeem, 26, underwent ACL reconstruction surgery using the allograft MUIB method in September last year after suffering a knee injury while performing a stunt on location during the filming of the drama ‘W:Two Worlds’.

“After the surgery... I was performing in the ‘Mask Singer’ show but actually during that period I was still rehabilitating... but Alhamdulillah, I was also surprised because I was able to finish the performance session without any problems.

“After the surgery, it took me about four weeks to walk... This kind of innovation gives us more confidence as patients to go back to work and it (innovation) has been proven to be effective,“ he added.