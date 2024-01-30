KUALA LUMPUR: Umno pays tribute to Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah who completed his reign as the 16th Yang di-Pertuan Agong, today.

In a statement, Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said his five-year reign as King was full of twists and turns and challenges such as the CoviD-19 pandemic and political turmoil, which called for Al-Sultan Abdullah’s wisdom in implementing Constitutional rights.

“The country and the people are definitely indebted to His Majesty who ruled the country with wisdom.

“It is certainly recorded in national history that during the era of Tuanku’s rule, Malaysia was able to be steered successfully and continued to be respected on the world stage.

“Dirgahayu Tuanku who will return to reign as the Sultan of Pahang Darul Makmur,“ he said.

Ahmad Zahid who is also the Deputy Prime Minister said Umno also paid homage to Sultan Ibrahim Almarhum Sultan Iskandar who will be proclaimed as the 17th Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

Armed with Sultan Ibrahim’s extensive experience in government, he hopes that Malaysia will continue to be glorious and prosperous.

“Daulat Tuanku, the protector of the nation and people,“ he said. -Bernama