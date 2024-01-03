Umno Youth proposes laws to check insolence towards Royal Institution

KUALA LUMPUR: Umno Youth has proposed laws to check demeaning behaviour against the Malay Rulers in line with the principles of Rukun Negara.

Its chief Dr Akmal Saleh (pix) said the Royal Institution was not a tool to gain political dividends for the survival of any individual or party, adding that instead, it must be dignified, preserved and respected.

He said Umno Youth strongly condemns any action that does not respect the royal institution and will continue to criticise individuals or parties that do so.

“The statements made by some political leaders towards the royal institution recently were uncouth and have created prejudice against the institution of the Malay Rulers,” he said in a statement today.

From the perspective of the Malays, whom Akmal said always respected and were courteous when expressing views and advice to the Malay Rulers, these politicians' statements were inappropriate and disrespectful.

He believes that the context conveyed by King and the Sultan of Selangor recently aims to ensure that the harmony, stability and unity enjoyed by Malaysians continue to be preserved, with full focus on efforts to advance state and country.

“I am also confident that the Yang di-Pertuan Agong and the Sultan of Selangor are wise and receive sufficient advice and views on constitutional matters and duties as the guardians of Islam, the official religion of Malaysia,” he said. -Bernama