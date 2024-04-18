Undersea tunnel: Penang will wait for steering committee’s recommendations - Chow

GEORGE TOWN: The Penang government will wait for recommendations from the undersea tunnel project steering committee before making any decision regarding the implementation of the project, said Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow (pix).

He said that the committee would first examine the presentation by the Penang Port Commission (PPC) regarding the expansion plan of the North Butterworth Container Terminal (NBCT), which also affects the project.

“The PPC recently briefed state executive council members on its master plan to expand port facilities, which may also affect the proposed tunnel project.

“....whether to proceed with the tunnel project, or make amendments to the alignment or the design, I believe the steering committee, led by State Infrastructure and Transport Committee chairman Zairil Khir Johari, will examine and provide recommendations for the state government’s consideration and decision,” he told a press conference at his office in Komtar today.

The 6.5km-long undersea tunnel project is among those included in the RM46 billion Penang Transport Master Plan.

Meanwhile, Chow said that the fifth edition of the Penang Hill Festival (PHF) will be held from July 19 to 21 featuring various interesting programmes including the Penang Hill Songwriting competition, which offers cash rewards of RM3,000 for the winner, RM1,500 for the first runner-up, and RM800 for the second runner-up.

The event will also include a digital treasure hunt, a photography workshop, ‘Music on the Hill - East meets West’ performances, and Junior Rainforest Exploration.

Chow also welcomed those interested in volunteering for the festival, an event that brings together businesses, academics, artists, and nature enthusiasts to celebrate the vibrant cultural traditions at Penang Hill.