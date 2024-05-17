Unemployed man charged with drug trafficking

IPOH: An unemployed man was charged in the Magistrate’s Court here today with trafficking 9.2 kilograms of drugs last Monday.

A. Nathan, 48, nodded after the charge was read out to him before Magistrate Siti Nora Sharif, but no plea was recorded.

He was charged with trafficking the heroin at the Lotus’s supermarket building in Taman Pengkalan Jaya here at about 1.15 pm last May 13.

The charge is framed under Section 39B(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 which provides death or imprisonment for life and not less than 12 strokes of the cane if not sentenced to death upon conviction.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Nur Aqilah Syaza Ariffin appeared for the prosecution, while the accused was unrepresented by a lawyer.

The court set Aug 5 for mention.