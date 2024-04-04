Unemployed man pleads guilty to armed-robbery

KOTA BHARU: An unemployed man pleaded guilty in the Sessions Court here today to a charge of robbing a woman in a grocery store last March.

Mohd Fauzan Mat Ali, 31, made the plea before Judge Nik Habri Muhamad.

He was charged with robbing the 48-year-old woman, resulting in losses of RM 1,000, when armed with a machete at a grocery store in Kampung Belukar Jalan Hospital, Panji, here, at 11.30 pm last March 15.

The charge, framed under Section 392 of the Penal Code, read together with Section 397 of the same law, provides imprisonment for up to 14 years and a fine or whipping if convicted.

The accused was not allowed bail as he had no identification documents and the court set April 18 for sentencing.

Deputy public prosecutor Ahmad Faiz Fitri Mohamad prosecuted, while the accused was unrepresented.

READ MORE: Five shot dead in Putra Heights involved in over 50 robberies in Klang Valley - Police