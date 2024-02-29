Unemployed man sentenced to 60 years’ jail, 24 lashes for drug trafficking

TAWAU: An unemployed man was sentenced 60 years in prison and 24 lashes for drug trafficking by the Tawau High Court here today.

Judge Datuk Duncan Sikodol pronounced the sentence of 30 years imprisonment and 12 lashes of the whip for each charge after Roderick Raymond Wan, 22, plead guilty to two charges of trafficking 1,330.9 grams (g) of methamphetamine in front of a shop in Jalan Stephen Tan here at 2.10 pm, May 25, 2022 and also for trafficking 3,337.2 g of the same drug in a room in Jalan Sedco Light Industrial, Batu 3 Jalan Apas here on 3.40 pm of the same day.

Judge Duncan said in his sentencing that there has been an uptick in drug trafficking in Tawau based on the frequency of court cases.

“But after taking into consideration the guilty plea, the remorse shown by the accused and that it is his first offence, his age and the facts of the case show that even though there are two charges, it originated from one continuous transaction.... and as such, the sentence needs to be served concurrently while the lashes will be consecutively,” he added.

The prosection was handled by deputy public prosecutors Suhaimi Suriana and Hurman Hussain while lawyers Jhassary P Kang and Jhesseny P Kang represented the accused.

He was charged under Section 39B(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 and sentenced under Section 39B(2) of the same Act. -Bernama